Sept 23 Caixabank SA

* Caixabank shares extend fall to 3.2 percent in early morning trade to 2.27 euros after selling shares worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.5 billion) at 2.26 euros on Thursday in an accelerated share sale. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)