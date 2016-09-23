BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Caixabank SA
* Caixabank shares extend fall to 3.2 percent in early morning trade to 2.27 euros after selling shares worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.5 billion) at 2.26 euros on Thursday in an accelerated share sale. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: