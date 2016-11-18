Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Spain says Spanish banks' bad loans were 9.2 percent of total credit in September.

* Says doubtful loans fell by 2.34 billion euros ($2.48 billion) to 117.72 billion euros while total credit dropped 328 million euros to 1.28 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)