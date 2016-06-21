BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 Spain's NH Hotel Group shareholders:
* Vote to remove China's HNA from its board
* The board position of HNA, which holds just under 30 percent of NH and four of the company's 12 board members, came under question after the Chinese group acquired competitor Radizor Hotel Group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement