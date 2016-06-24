June 24 Spain's Santander :

* Chairman Ana Botin says remains committed to British businesses after Brexit vote

* Says: "Our commitment to British businesses, customers and our people remains as strong as ever."

* Ana Botin says diversified business model is a source of strength and stability for the bank.

* Ana Botin says the banking group has proved its robustness throughout its history and has paid a dividend to its shareholders consistently for more than 50 years. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)