July 12 Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos:
* Said on Tuesday he believed any fines for exceeding the
public deficit proposed by Brussels would be "null or zero"
* European Union finance ministers endorsed a deficit
sanction procedure for Spain and Portugal, paving the way for
the EU executive to propose possible fines in the next 20 days.
* Says he would revise corporate tax regulation in order to
save 6 billion euros within the budget ($6.7 billion)
* Says another 1.5 billion euros would be saved due to low
interest rates on public debt($1 = 0.9018 euros)
