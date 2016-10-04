Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* OHL's Mexican unit said that IFM fund had agreed to increase stake in Organización de Proyectos Infraestructra (OPI) to 49 percent from the previous 24.99 pct

* IFM fund will pay OHL Mexico 8.6 billion Mexican pesos, around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)