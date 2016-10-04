BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 (Reuters) -
* OHL's Mexican unit said that IFM fund had agreed to increase stake in Organización de Proyectos Infraestructra (OPI) to 49 percent from the previous 24.99 pct
* IFM fund will pay OHL Mexico 8.6 billion Mexican pesos, around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.