Oct 26 CEO Spain's Bankia :

* Says merger with smaller lender Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) makes strategic sense, needs to evaluate if it makes sense from a financial point of view

* Says potential BMN merger should not affect dividend policy

* Says would finance potential BMN deal through swap of shares

* Says does not initially intend to ask for financial guarantees in potential BMN transaction

* Says sees better net interest income (NII) performance in the last quarter of 2016