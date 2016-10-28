Banks reinforce cyber defences after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
Oct 28 CFO of Spain's Sabadell :
* Says its British unit TBS is not experiencing any headwinds in its banking activity in Britain after the British decision to leave the European Union
* "We are not facing or experiencing any slowdown in TSB on new lending or mortagage activity in the UK after the Brexit vote," Sabadell's Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela said during a conference call
* Says does not think it will be necessary to restructure its retail banking activity at TSB after Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1 (Bengaluru Newsroom)