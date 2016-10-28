Oct 28 CFO of Spain's Sabadell :

* Says its British unit TBS is not experiencing any headwinds in its banking activity in Britain after the British decision to leave the European Union

* "We are not facing or experiencing any slowdown in TSB on new lending or mortagage activity in the UK after the Brexit vote," Sabadell's Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela said during a conference call

* Says does not think it will be necessary to restructure its retail banking activity at TSB after Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)