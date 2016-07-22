July 22 Spain's Bankia :

* Says first half net profit was 481 million euros ($530 million) compared to 469 million euros in a Reuters poll

* Says first half net interest income was 1.124 billion euros compared to 1.137 billion euros in a Reuters poll

* Says its bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 9.8 percent from 10.5 percent at the end of March

* Says return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 8.2 percent, unchanged from the end of March

* Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 12.89 percent at the end of June, compared to 12.52 percent from the end of March Source text: [bit.ly/29Rc94H] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)