July 22 Spain's Sabadell :

* Says it continues to be committed to its investments in Britain

* Says the synergies expected from its TSB business in the short term due to tech migration are unaffected by the British vote to leave the European Unoin

* Says sterling fall since Brexit vote hit group's profits by 0.3 percent