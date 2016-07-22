BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Spain's Bankia :
* Says to delay strategic plan until next year due to regulatory uncertainty.
* Earlier reported 13.4-percent drop in first half net profit to 481 million euros ($530 million), from a year earlier, versus Reuters forecast of 469 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.