July 27 Spain's Mapfre :

* Says first half net profit rose 20.5 percent from a year earlier to 380 million euros ($418 million)

* Says first half premiums fell 0.8 percent year on year to 12.1 billion euros

* Says first half revenue was 14.6 billion euros, up 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2a3Prph] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)