Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 29 Bloomberg says:
* Spain's Telefonica is considering lowering the price, reducing the size or delaying the listing of its telecoms masts business Telxius IPO-TT.MC
* Telefonica said on Tuesday it would raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the listing of 36 percent of the unit's shares, which it priced at between 12 and 15 euros each. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.