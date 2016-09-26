Sept 26 Spain's ACS :

* Says expects to see capital gains of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros ($365.50 million-$629.78 million) from the sale of Urbaser

* Says has agreed to sell Urbaser to Firion Investments, controlled by a Chinese business group, for an enterprise value of between 2.212 billion and 2.463 billion euros

* Says price of transaction will be between 1.164 billion and 1.399 billion euros