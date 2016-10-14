BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Bank of Spain:
* Spanish banks borrowed 135 billion euros ($151.2 billion) from the European Central Bank in September
* That is down from 136 billion euros in August Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago