Oct 18 Bank of Spain:

* Says Spanish banks' bad loans were 9.4 percent of total credit in August

* Says doubtful loans fell 790 million euros ($885 million)from a month earlier to 120.0 billion euros while total credit dropped 9.5 billion euros to 1.28 trillion euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1biRKE2] ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)