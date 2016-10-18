Oct 18 Banco Popular :

* Says considering buying back real estate service company Aliseda

* Says buyback is one of a number of options and no final decision has been made

* Says could use Aliseda to obtain financing in the capital markets

* Popular agreed to sell a majority stake in Aliseda at the end of 2013 for around 800 million euros ($896.08 million) to U.S. investment firms Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners

* Popular has said it is considering floating a real estate unit worth up to 6 billion euros