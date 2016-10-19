Oct 19 Head of Spain's banking restructuring fund (FROB) Jaime Ponce:

* Says that falling market values amongst banks make any divestment in nationalized lender Bankia difficult

* Says that is why the fund is looking at a possible merger between Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN)

* Says has initiated proceedings to hire advisors to work on merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)