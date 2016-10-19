BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Head of Spain's banking restructuring fund (FROB) Jaime Ponce:
* Says that falling market values amongst banks make any divestment in nationalized lender Bankia difficult
* Says that is why the fund is looking at a possible merger between Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN)
* Says has initiated proceedings to hire advisors to work on merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: