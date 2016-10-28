Banks reinforce cyber defences after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
Oct 28 Spain's Caixabank :
* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says European Central Bank has approved takeover
* Says wants to close BPI operation by Dec. 31
* Says no plan to raise more capital after share sale for BPI acquisition
* "Let's see if we can get all the authorizations in place to be able to close the operation by Dec. 31, we still have time," Gortazar said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1 (Bengaluru Newsroom)