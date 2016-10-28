Oct 28 Spain's Caixabank :

* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says European Central Bank has approved takeover

* Says wants to close BPI operation by Dec. 31

* Says no plan to raise more capital after share sale for BPI acquisition

* "Let's see if we can get all the authorizations in place to be able to close the operation by Dec. 31, we still have time," Gortazar said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)