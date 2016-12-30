Dec 30 Spain's Treasury:

* Says to sell bonds due 2021, 2026, 2030 and 2046 on Jan. 5

* Says bond maturing Nov. 30, 2030 with a 1 percent coupon is inflation-linked

* Bond due July 30, 2021 carries 0.75 percent coupon

* Bond due Oct. 31, 2026 carries 1.3 percent coupon

* Bond due Oct. 31, 2046 carries a 2.9 percent coupon