Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:

* Says at news conference that the process of spinning off real estate assets into separate unit is progressing positively

* Ron, expected to leave later this month, had planned for Popular to hive off 6 billion euros of property assets into a separate unit to help reduce its non-performing real estate portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)