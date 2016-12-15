BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 CEO of Spain's Bankia Jose Sevilla :
* Says will close this year 80 branches in Spain
* After Spain injected more than 22 billion euros ($22.93 billion) in public money to save Bankia from collapse in 2012, the bank underwent broad cost-cutting measures Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.