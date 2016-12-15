Dec 15 Banco Santander CEO Jose Alvarez:

* Says does not see London disappearing as a financial hub following Britain's decision to leave the European Union but may become smaller.

* "I don't think the 'City' will disappear as a financial hub, it will still be the most important financial hub in Europe," he told a banking conference.

* "But we might be approaching a model which is more similar to the one that exists in the US, with businesses split between New York, Chicago and Los Angeles," he said.