SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits near 2-wk low; others lukewarm

By Chris Thomas May 30 Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by financials, while other Southeast Asian markets were lukewarm in thin trade with several markets closed for holidays. Concerns about a Greek bailout, early Italian elections and comments by the European Central Bank chief about the need for continued stimulus sapped risk appetite, weighed on Asian stocks and lifted safe-haven demand. "We (Southeast Asia) lack