BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Spain's Banco Sabadell :
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says the bank has set aside 130 million euros ($138.83 million) in additional provisions regarding mortgage contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.