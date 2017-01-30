Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Chairman of Spain's Bankia Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
* Says would not see any further privatisation before potential merger with smaller BMN
* Says would not announce a new strategic plan before any decision on potential deal with BMN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.