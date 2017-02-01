Feb 1 Spain's BBVA :

* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S. administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees uncertainties

* Says expects its Mexican unit Bancomer to deliver solid growth despite difficult business environment

* Says expects units in Turkey and Mexico to deliver solid growth in local currencies

* Says sees lower loan growth in short term in Mexico

* Says expects resilient results in 2017 at a group level despite macroeconomic uncertainties

* Says expects flat NII performance in 2017 at a group level

* Says sees high single digit growth in net interest income in US in short term

* Says does not expect any further provisions on mortgage floor clauses in Spain