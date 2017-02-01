BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Feb 1 Spain's BBVA :
* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S. administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees uncertainties
* Says expects its Mexican unit Bancomer to deliver solid growth despite difficult business environment
* Says expects units in Turkey and Mexico to deliver solid growth in local currencies
* Says sees lower loan growth in short term in Mexico
* Says expects resilient results in 2017 at a group level despite macroeconomic uncertainties
* Says expects flat NII performance in 2017 at a group level
* Says sees high single digit growth in net interest income in US in short term
* Says does not expect any further provisions on mortgage floor clauses in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
