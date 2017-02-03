Feb 3 Banco Popular
* Says has carried out enough measures not to undertake
another capital increase
* Says has been approached by many competitors
* Says optimistic that current regulatory capital will be
enough to service dividend and payments on Additional Tier 1
debt instruments
* Says process of spinning off real estate unit is pending
regulatory approval, the bank is working on a financial
structure
* Says is also open to selling non-strategic assets to
improve capital
* Says will be able to pay dividend against 2017 results
* Says outgoing Chairman Angel Ron will not attend the
extraordinary shareholder meeting on Feb.20
