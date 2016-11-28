Nov 28 Spain's Public Works Ministry:

* Says it has awarded the Spanish manufacturer Talgo a contract to supply as many as 30 trains to the public transport company Renfe

* Says Talgo's offer was 28 percent below the initial price of 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)