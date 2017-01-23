BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Banco Popular :
* Says sees an additional impact of mortgage floor claims of around 229 million euros ($246 million)
* Says sees an additional impact of mortgage floor claims of around 229 million euros ($246 million)

* Popular had expected to face around 334 million euros in charges from potential claims
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares