FRANKFURT, July 2 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Tuesday as the European Central Bank is expected to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy stance in place for the foreseeable future.

The ECB Governing Council is expected to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent when it meets on Thursday while stressing that the euro zone - unlike the United States - is in no shape yet to cope with a normalisation of its monetary policy stance.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sent shockwaves through global financial markets nearly two weeks ago by signalling the central bank could start scaling back its purchases later this year if the U.S. economy was strong enough.

"The ECB will have to assume a more dovish forward-looking communication in order to offset the passive tightening related to the market reaction to the fears of the Fed's tapering in the past few weeks," Newedge market analyst Annalisa Piazza said.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged lower to 0.221 percent from 0.222 percent.

The six-month rate EURIBOR6MD= inched up to 0.341 percent from 0.340 percent and the one-week rate EURIBORSWD= rose slightly to 0.093 percent from 0.091 percent.

The overnight Eonia rate EONIA= fell back to 0.085 percent from 0.208 percent, an end-of-month peak in the previous session.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates USDEURIBOR= USDIB3MD= were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.45625 percent from 0.45500 percent and one-week rates staying at 0.28750 percent.

Excess liquidity ECBNOMLIQ= in the euro zone banking sector stood at 287 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.

ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.

