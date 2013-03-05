UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand gains as Fitch keeps ratings steady
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
OSLO, March 5 Norway's central bank sold the following government bond (NST 474) in a uniform price auction on Tuesday : Coupon: 3.75 pct Maturity: May 25, 2021 Settlement date: March 8, 2013 AUCTION DATE Dec 10, 2012 March 5 2013 YIELD (pct) 1.92 2.23 ALLOTMENT PRICE 114.10 111.32 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK) 4.00 3.00 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK) 8.864 6.404 ALLOTED (bln NOK) 4.00 3.00 BID COVER RATIO 2.22 2.13 NOTE: The Central Bank said that there was 15 percent allotment on lowest accepted bids.
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.