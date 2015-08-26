BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns
* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million
By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Aug 26 The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected. S&P e-mini futures rose 43.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures gained 347 points, and Nasdaq e-mini futures rose 107.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.