Aug 7 A U.S. weather forecaster decreased its outlook for the El Nino weather phenomenon in its monthly update on Thursday, estimating the chances of the weather pattern occurring during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and early winter at 65 percent.

The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, lowered its estimate from an 80 percent chance. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)