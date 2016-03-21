BRASILIA, March 21 Inflation expectations for end-2016 in Brazil fell for the second straight week but remained above the top end of the government's target range, a weekly central bank poll showed. The median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed by the bank for the 2016 inflation rate fell to 7.43 percent from 7.46 percent in the prior week's survey. The government's target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 points. (pct) 2016 2017 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 7.46 7.43 6.00 6.00 Exchange rate 4.25 4.20 4.34 4.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.50 12.50 (end-period) GDP growth -3.54 -3.60 0.50 0.44 Industrial output -4.45 -4.50 0.50 0.57 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)