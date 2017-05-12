BRIEF-Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems raises series B growth funding
(Corrects Feb auto/parts sales percent change) WASHINGTON, May 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business 0.2 0.2 2.6 Manufacturers UNCH 0.2 1.4 Retailers 0.5 0.3 3.5 Autos/parts 0.9 1.0 7.8 Wholesalers 0.2 0.3 3.0 SALES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business UNCH 0.2 6.5 Manufacturers -0.1 0.2 5.3 Retailers 0.1 -0.2 4.9 Autos/parts -0.5 -1.5 4.6 Wholesalers UNCH 0.7 9.1 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,840.8 1,836.9 1,794.0 Manufacturers 629.7 629.8 621.3 Retailers 616.5 613.5 595.6 Autos/parts 219.7 217.9 203.8 Wholesalers 594.6 593.5 577.1 SALES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,361.0 1,361.0 1,278.4 Manufacturers 478.8 479.4 454.5 Retailers 416.7 416.2 397.1 Autos/parts 96.4 96.9 92.1 Wholesalers 465.5 465.4 426.7 Inventory-to- March Feb March'16 Sales Ratio 1.35 1.35 1.40 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. March business inventories +0.1 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
PARIS, June 20 United Airlines has converted an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets into one for the U.S. planemaker's new 737 MAX 10 model, the companies said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.