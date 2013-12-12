UPDATE 2-Tesco to pay $162 mln to settle false accounting charges
* Will take 235 mln stg charge in next results (Adds background, shares)
(Company corrects figures in table) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 914 mln 692 mln 1.10 (+32.1 pct) (+11.1 %) (+20.8 pct) Operating 109 mln 91 mln 174 mln (+19.4 pct) (+31.9 %) (+59.4 pct) Recurring 104 mln 91 mln 168 mln (+14.3 pct) (+35.7 %) (+61.5 pct) Net 73 mln 53 mln 96 mln (+38.1 pct) (+67.9 %) (+30.8 pct) EPS 125.33 yen 90.76 yen 172.73 yen EPS Diluted 125.05 yen Annual Div 10.00 yen nil Q2 Div nil nil Q4 Div 10.00 yen nil
* Will take 235 mln stg charge in next results (Adds background, shares)
March 28 British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said on Tuesday 2016 operating profit rose 22 percent despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.