NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $2.46 billion to $2.603 trillion in the week ended July 23, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $1.98 billion to $2.338 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $475.30 million to $264.65 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds also remained at 0.01 percent.

