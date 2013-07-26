(Corrects headline to TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6-MTH forecast from TABLE-Tokyu Reit 8957.T-2013/14 6-month results) Jul 26 (Reuters)- Tokyu Reit, Inc. (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended  Jan 31, 2014  Jan 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.25 6.40 Operating 3.25 2.82 Recurring 2.43 2.07 Net 2.42 2.07 EPS 12,400.00 yen 12,200.00 yen Div 12,400.00 yen 12,200.00 yen NOTE - Tokyu Reit, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on . (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)