ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek retail sales fell in
December, reversing a rise in the previous month, statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Retail sales by volume dropped 6.1 percent year-on-year
after a 2.9 percent rise in November, mostly due to a 9.2
percent fall in supermarkets and 11 percent in pharmaceuticals
and cosmetics.
Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by an average annual clip of 8.1 percent
in 2013, compared to a 12 percent drop in the full year of 2012.
Based on the figures released on Friday, the sector has shrunk
by 40 percent in 2009-2013.
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JUL
Retail sales*
by volume (y/y) -6.1 2.9 -1.1 -5.2 -7.7 -13.9
Retail sales*
by revenue (y/y) -6.7 -0.1 -2.1 -6.3 -8.9 -14.1
----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT