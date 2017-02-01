Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 30, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 30 Nagpur, May 30 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions because of pre-monsoor rains in the regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 1,200 bags of gram and 2,500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.