China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
Aug 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* FIIS/RFPIS can now invest up to 30 per cent under PIS in UltraTech Cement Limited
Source text - bit.ly/2byUAG7 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)