BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago
March 31 (Reuters) -
* India's April-February net tax receipts at 6514.19 billion rupees - Government
* India's April-February Fiscal Deficit at 6025.34 billion rupees - Government Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.4258 Indian rupees)
* March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago
* Ram Minerals and Chemicals clarifies on news item regarding Tata Chemical's take over of 60 percent shares of co