BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
May 12 India's diesel sales in April rose 4.4 percent year on year, while petrol sales were up 11.9 percent from a year ago, the government said on Thursday.
* Government
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.