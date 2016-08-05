Aug 5 Reserve Bank Of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 8.13 percent 2045 bond at 109.12 rupees, yield at 7.3623 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.61 percent 2030 bond at 103.47 rupees, yield at 7.2062 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 103.77 rupees, yield at 7.3512 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.35 percent 2024 bond at 101.04 rupees, yield at 7.1727 percent; fully sold Source text: (bit.ly/2amRvwY)