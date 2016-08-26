Aug 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 106.10 rupees, yield at 7.2477 pct; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.50 pct 2034 bond at 102.58 rupees, yield at 7.2403 pct; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 103.11 rupees, yield at 7.1273 pct; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 103.22 rupees, yield at 7.1039 pct; fully sold

Source text - bit.ly/2bTTTKc (Bengaluru newsroom)