Aug 30 Bank Of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 93.04 billion yuan ($13.93 billion)

* Says H1 net interest margin at 1.90 percent versus 1.97 percent at end-March

* Says NPL ratio at 1.47 percent versus 1.43 percent at end-March

* Says H1 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.05 percent versus 11.10 pct at end-December

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6787 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)