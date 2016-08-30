Aug 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 150.22 billion yuan ($22.49 billion)

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.55 percent at end-June

* Says net interest margin at 2.21 percent at end-June

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.54 pct at end-June

Source text in English: bit.ly/2bwWtJx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6789 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)