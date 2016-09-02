Sept 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 110.53 rupees, yield at 7.2522 pct; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 105.16 rupees, yield at 7.2158 pct; fully sold

* Sets 6.97 pct yield on new govt bond 2026; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 101.35 rupees, yield at 7.1187 pct; fully sold

