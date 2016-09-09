Sept 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 111.49 rupees, yield at 7.2102 pct; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.61 pct 2030 bond at 104.97 rupees, yield at 7.0361 pct; fully sold

* Sets 6.84 pct yield on new govt bond 2022; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.50 pct 2034 bond at 103.10 rupees, yield at 7.1886 pct; fully sold

Source text - bit.ly/2bYt4qr (Bengaluru newsroom)